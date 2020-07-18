Study reveals people overestimate the success rate of CPR

(CNN) — You have probably heard this said before… “CPR saves lives.”
Researchers say people overestimate the success rate of the emergency technique however.
The Emergency Medicine Journal published the results of a survey about CPR this week. Researchers with the University of California questioned 500 people.
They say more than half of them believed that whenever CPR was used it worked 75% of the time. Researchers note the actual survival rate of CPR is lower, much lower.
On average, 12% of those who need CPR out of the hospital survive. The success rate is higher in hospitals with anywhere from 24% to 40% surviving after CPR.
Still, more than 90% of those asked said if they were ever in a medical emergency they would want CPR used on them.
