Study finds food insecurity leads to health issues

Health

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

A low angle view of a pushcart in the grocery store

(CNN) — The struggle to keep food in their homes could cause Americans long-term health issues. That is according to a study published online on Sage Journals.

Researchers looked at a study of 25,000 people over ten years.

They found people who experienced food insecurity were more likely to develop serious health issues such as cardiovascular disease. Those issues increased the chances of an early death.

According to researchers, among the participants in the study, death from heart disease and cardiovascular mortality was 75% higher in food-insecure people.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga