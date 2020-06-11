Study: Fatty foods, chocolate can cause acne

(CNN) — Chocolate may be good for your stress, but researchers suggest it may not be good for your skin.

The journal, Jama Dermatology, published a study Wednesday.

Researchers looked at eating habits of 25,000 French adults. They found what appears to be a strong link between eating sweets and fatty foods and having acne breakouts.

The researchers also associated consuming milk and sugary drinks with acne, but they say that link was not as strong.

A reason for the possible link, scientists say foods hight in sugar can effect your hormones and insulin levels, which can then create oxidative stress and inflammation with your body.

