Studies show coronavirus impact on kids

(CNN) — School systems around the world are grappling with what to do about students.

That is partly because there is a growing debate over the rate at which children can transmit the coronavirus to each other and to adults.

A study from Berlin’s Charite Hospital found that children may be just as infectious as adults.

However, several other studies have found that children do not appear to play a big role in spreading the virus.

In one study in Geneva, researchers found that of the 39 kids infected with the virus, in only three cases was another child the first suspected case.

A study in China that followed 68 children with the virus, found that 65 likely got it from adults.

In another study in France, a boy exposed more than 80 schoolmates. Not one contracted the virus.

LATEST STORIES