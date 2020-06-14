State of Emergency extended for Warren County

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — Warren County has extended its State of Emergency order that was declared by Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Frank Thomas on March 16.

As of June 16, the extension will reportedly remain in effect for up to 30 additional days unless further extended or otherwise amended.

