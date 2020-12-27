State health officials nationwide working to dispel misinformation about coronavirus vaccine

(NEWS10) — State health officials around the country are working to dispel the spread of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines.
Health officials say updating state FAQ’s is the first line of defense against misinformation.
Additionally, some state vaccination plans even include plans for rumor control. One South Carolina state official is reminding skeptics to always check your sources.
