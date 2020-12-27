State health officials nationwide working to dispel misinformation about coronavirus vaccine

Health
Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) — State health officials around the country are working to dispel the spread of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Health officials say updating state FAQ’s is the first line of defense against misinformation.

Additionally, some state vaccination plans even include plans for rumor control. One South Carolina state official is reminding skeptics to always check your sources.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report