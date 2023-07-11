Mayor Patrick Madden of the City of Troy said closing the only maternity unit in Rensselaer County will limit accessibility.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Peter’s Health Partners (SPHP) has agreed to complete an impact study on the proposed closure of the Burdett Birth Center. A spokesperson said they will work with the New York State Department of Health to hire a firm to conduct the study and will work closely with the community to ensure transparency.

SPHP filed a notice to close just days before a state law took effect that requires healthcare companies to complete an impact study before moving forward with a closure plan. Advocates have criticized the proposal saying it will hurt patients and put further strain on emergency departments.

St. Peter’s said it has been operating the center at a financial loss and doesn’t have enough staff to keep it running.