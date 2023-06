ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Peter’s Health Partners is shifting the way it’s addressing staffing shortages. The company said it has stopped hiring travel nurses who live within 50 miles of Albany.

Travel nurses helped hospitals fill in gaps during the pandemic. Even as healthcare worker shortages persist, St. Peter’s said it’s turning to new ways to recruit and retain nurses, including referral and sign on bonuses and outreach efforts.