Should pregnant women get the coronavirus vaccine? CDC issues new guidance

(NEWS10) — It’s been a question since the vaccine was first discussed. Is it safe for pregnant women to get the vaccine?
Well, the CDC is issuing new guidance saying pregnant women should actually be listed high up when it comes to vaccination plans.
Many doctors originally suggested holding off on getting vaccinated because pregnant women were never included in the vaccine studies. But, now some doctors are weighing risk-benefit factors after some pregnant women struggled with the virus.
Experts and the CDC say pregnant women who want the vaccine should get it. And the same recommendation goes for women who are breastfeeding as well.
