Shaker Place chosen to receive new coronavirus testing device

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Wednesday during his COVID-19 briefing that the Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has been chosen as one of the first facilities to receive a new COVID-19 testing device.

“Adequate testing is absolutely critical when it comes to protecting our most vulnerable residents in nursing homes during the pandemic. I’m happy to announce that Shaker Place is one of the first facilities to be chosen to receive the COVID-19 Point-of-Care testing device. This will allow us to conduct tests onsite and get results in less than 30 minutes instead of days and has the added bonus of saving us roughly $10,000 a week,” said County Executive McCoy.

“I want to thank the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration for being a partner to Albany County and helping us continue to protect those who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” he continued.

The new testing device reportedly comes as the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Tuesday that weekly antigen tests will be required for staff nationwide in order to receive Medicare and Medicaid funding. They are also reportedly providing $2.5 billion in support of these efforts to all nursing homes and requiring additional reporting of any infections.

