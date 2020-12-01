SEFCU donating 24,000 N95 masks to Albany Med and St. Peter’s Hospital

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SEFCU is continuing to support frontline healthcare workers by donating 24,000 N95 masks to Albany Med and St. Peter’s Hospital.

SECFU is reportedly purchasing the N95 masks, which will be evenly split between the two Albany hospitals to make sure doctors, nurses, and all medical professionals working to treat COVID-19 patients are properly protected.

“Community is the cornerstone of Albany Med,” said President and CEO Dennis P. McKenna, M.D. “As we fight the coronavirus pandemic together as a region, Albany Med is humbled and grateful for the support of SEFCU. Such partnerships ensure our health care workers, tireless in their mission, may continue to provide safe, quality health care when our patients need us most.”

“As we prepare to enter the 10th month of this pandemic, it is understandable that many are feeling ‘COVID-fatigue’ and growing weary from the fight,” said James K. Reed, M.D., president and CEO of St. Peter’s Health Partners. “But there are many more who continue to be resolute in the face of adversity and are ready to take on this latest wave of COVID cases. They are our St. Peter’s Health Partners colleagues on the front lines; the health care workers throughout the Capital Region; and our community partners, like SEFCU, who continue to see a need and have responded by stepping up to take care of those people who take care of others. The entire team at SEFCU has our deepest gratitude for this most recent donation of 24,000 N95 masks to St. Peter’s Hospital and Albany Med, which will be a key tool in this ongoing battle against COVID-19 in our community.”

“In this season of giving thanks, I am extremely grateful for all our local health care heroes – the selfless women and men who are now dedicating their lives to treating those suffering from COVID-19, along with providing world-class care for babies, children, and adults battling injuries and illnesses every day,” said SEFCU President and CEO Michael Castellana.

“It is with sincere gratitude that we donate these N95 masks in hopes of providing a greater level of protection to the doctors, nurses, technicians, and support staff who are delivering thorough, compassionate care for the most vulnerable among us. Even though we cannot stand beside you, please know we’re standing with you as you work hard and leverage your expertise to save lives and support our community,” continued Castellana.

SEFCU has played an important part in supporting St. Peter’s and Albany Med throughout the pandemic. Along with donating masks and providing financial support, at the height of the coronavirus outbreak back in the spring, SEFCU spearheaded the effort to transform the Albany Hilton Garden Inn into “Heroes Landing.”

For two months, the hotel was a critical respite center for health care workers from Albany Med and St. Peter’s Hospital. It was open around the clock in April and May, with SEFCU employees volunteering in shifts to staff the site and support the health care workers who visited.