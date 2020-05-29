Schenectady County Manager releases statement after Glendale employee tests positive for coronavirus

SCHENECTADY COUNTY (NEWS10) — A non-patient care employee has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 during the second round of testing at Schenectady County’s Glendale Home.

In response, Scenectady County Manager, Rory Fluman released the following statement;

“With increased testing of staff, it was only a matter of time before someone tested positive,” said

Schenectady County Manager Rory Fluman. “All safety precautions are being taken, including the

employee isolating at home until cleared by Public Health Services. This employee did not show any of the signs or symptoms of COVID-19, and had tested negative only 4 days before, which is why it is so important to continue regular testing. The CDC estimates about one third of coronavirus infections are asymptomatic, highlighting the importance of staying home when possible, and wearing a face covering and keeping a physical distance of at least 6 feet when in public.”

