Schenectady County coronavirus update, March 31

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County health officials announced 47 new positive cases have been confirmed and there are 275 current active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the active cases, 15 currently require hospital treatment.

The total number of reported coronavirus related deaths in the county is currently at 146.

Officials say a total of 506 people are in quarantine and 348 are in isolation. Isolations include: lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives. A total of 11,063 lab-confirmed cases have recovered.

The County has administered 171 first dose vaccines over the last 24 hours. The total number of first dose vaccines administered is at 9,663.