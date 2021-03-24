Schenectady County coronavirus update, March 24

Health
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County health officials announced 53 new positive cases have been confirmed and there are 190 current active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the active cases, 13 currently require hospital treatment.

The total number of reported coronavirus related deaths in the county is currently at 145.

Officials say a total of 428 people are in quarantine and 261 are in isolation. Isolations include: lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives. A total of 10,851 lab-confirmed cases have recovered.

The County has administered 0 first dose vaccines over the last 24 hours. The the total number of first dose vaccines administered remains at 8,648.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire