Schenectady County coronavirus update, March 2

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County health officials announced 28 new positive cases have been confirmed and there are 178 current active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the active cases, 25 currently require hospital treatment.

The total number of reported coronavirus related deaths in the county is currently at 140.

Sweeping nursing home reform legislation announced as part of 30-day amendments

Officials say a total of 629 people are in quarantine and 239 are in isolation. Isolations include: lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives. A total of 10,262 lab-confirmed cases have recovered.

The County has administered 112 first dose vaccines over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of first dose vaccines administered to 3,911.