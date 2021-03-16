Schenectady County coronavirus update, March 16

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County health officials announced 24 new positive cases have been confirmed and there are 179 current active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the active cases, 15 currently require hospital treatment.

The total number of reported coronavirus related deaths in the county is currently at 145.

Officials say a total of 539 people are in quarantine and 222 are in isolation. Isolations include: lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives. A total of 10,643 lab-confirmed cases have recovered.

The County has administered 322 first dose vaccines over the last 24 hours. The the total number of first dose vaccines administered is now at 8,466.