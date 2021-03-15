Schenectady County coronavirus update, March 15

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County health officials announced 24 new positive cases have been confirmed and there are 179 current active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the active cases, 14 currently require hospital treatment.

The total number of reported coronavirus related deaths in the county is currently at 145.

Officials say a total of 458 people are in quarantine and 228 are in isolation. Isolations include: lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives. A total of 10,625 lab-confirmed cases have recovered.

The County has administered 0 first dose vaccines over the last 24 hours. The the total number of first dose vaccines administered is now at 8,144.