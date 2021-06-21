Schenectady County coronavirus update, June 21

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County health officials announced one new positive case has been confirmed and there are 29 current active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the active cases, four currently require hospital treatment.

Officials say a total of 22 people are in quarantine and 32 are in isolation. Isolations include: lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives. A total of 12,735 lab-confirmed cases have recovered.

The total number of reported coronavirus related deaths in the county is currently at 161.

The County has administered nine first-dose vaccines over the last 24 hours. The total number of first-dose vaccines administered is at 16,060.