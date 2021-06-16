Schenectady County coronavirus update, June 16

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County health officials announced two new positive cases have been confirmed and there are 31 current active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the active cases, six currently require hospital treatment.

Officials say a total of 19 people are in quarantine and 35 are in isolation. Isolations include: lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives. A total of 12,724 lab-confirmed cases have recovered.

The total number of reported coronavirus related deaths in the county is currently at 161.

The County has administered 34 first-dose vaccines over the last 24 hours. The total number of first-dose vaccines administered is at 15,997.