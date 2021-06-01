Schenectady County coronavirus update, June 1

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County health officials announced two new positive cases have been confirmed and there are 69 current active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the active cases, four currently require hospital treatment.

Sadly, a man in his 50s, who tested positive for COVID-19, passed away. The total number of reported coronavirus related deaths in the county is currently at 160.

Officials say a total of 48 people are in quarantine and 84 are in isolation. Isolations include: lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives. A total of 12,641 lab-confirmed cases have recovered.

The County has administered 0 first-dose vaccines over the last 24 hours. The total number of first-dose vaccines administered is at 15,726.

