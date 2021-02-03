Schenectady County coronavirus update, February 3

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men, one in his 70s and one in their 90’s, have died after testing positive for COVID-19, Schenectady County officials confirmed on Wednesday. A total of 126 Schenectady County residents have now died from the virus.

Schenectady County also confirmed 45 new positive cases of the virus, bringing the total number of active cases to 465. Of the current active cases, 62 are currently being treated at Ellis Hospital.

A total of 465 people are currently being quarantined after a potential exposure to the virus, 609 are currently in isolation. Those in isolation include lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives.

Officials say 132 first dose vaccines were administered in the county within the last 24 hours. The total number of first dose vaccines administered in Schenectady County so far is 2,502.