Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 896 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus since testing began. There are 41 active cases in the county. Officials said 788 people have recovered from the virus, this includes presumed cases.
Four people are being treated for the virus in the hospital. There have been 40 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
