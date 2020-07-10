Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 852 confirmed positive cases since testing began. There are 23 active cases in the county. 788 people have recovered from the virus, this includes presumed cases.
Two people are being treated for the virus in the hospital. There have been 40 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
