Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 848 confirmed positive cases since testing began. There are 22 active cases in the county. 788 people have recovered from the virus, this includes presumed cases.

Three people are being treated for the virus in the hospital. There have been 40 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

