Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 805 confirmed cases in the county. The county said that 788 people have recovered from the virus including presumed cases. There are 31 active confirmed cases in the county.
Two people are being treated in the hospital. There have been 39 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the county.
