Schenectady County coronavirus update

Health
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 805 confirmed cases in the county. The county said that 788 people have recovered from the virus including presumed cases. There are 31 active confirmed cases in the county.

Two people are being treated in the hospital. There have been 39 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the county.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG