Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 781 confirmed cases in the county. The county said that 788 people have recovered from the virus including presumed cases. There are 29 active confirmed cases in the county.
One person is being treated in the hospital. There have been 38 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the county.
