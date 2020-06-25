Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 778 confirmed cases in the county. The county said that 788 people have recovered from the virus including presumed cases. There are 32 active confirmed cases in the county.
One person is being treated in the hospital. There have been 37 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the county.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Healthcare workers adjust to new visitation policies
- Utica Zoo reopening to members Monday, fully open Wednesday
- Troy Mayor and Police Chief release statement on recent violence
- Health officials believe 20 million Americans have had COVID-19
- Saratoga County coronavirus update