Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 772 confirmed cases in the county. The county said that 788 people have recovered from the virus including presumed cases. There are 26 active confirmed cases in the county.

One person is being treated in the hospital. There have been 37 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the county.

