Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Saturday that there have been 746 confirmed positive cases since testing began. There are 21 confirmed cases active across the county. The county has recorded 788 recoveries which includes presumed cases.
Three people are being treated for confirmed cases of coronavirus in the hospital, seven presumed cases are also being treated in the hospital. There have been 36 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the county.
