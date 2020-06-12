Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials reported Friday that there have been 717 lab confirmed cases in the county. The data also shows that there have been 780 recoveries which include presumed cases and confirmed cases. There are currently 47 lab confirmed active cases in Schenectady County.
There are five people with confirmed cases being treated in the hospital and ten other presumed cases being treated as well. County officials have reported 36 COVID-19 related deaths.
