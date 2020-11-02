Saratoga Hospital among first to earn ‘Clean Facility’ Certificate related to coronavirus

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Hospital has been awarded the Association for Health Care Environment‘s Clean Facility Certificate following the hospital’s completion of the Pathways to Clean program.

Saratoga Hospital is reportedly among one of the nation’s first, as well as the first in New York State, to earn the certification showcasing the organization’s commitment to cleanliness and disinfection practices, including those related to COVID-19.

The certification from the Association was launched in response to the coronavirus and includes a program that educates and trains personnel on the following:

Infection prevention

Cleaning

Disinfecting

Sanitization

Emerging pathogens

Preparedness for biological events

“Our patients and staff deserve to know that we’re doing everything possible to keep their hospital hygienically clean and safe—and this certificate helps deliver that assurance,” said Jeffrey Casale, director of facilities operations at Saratoga Hospital.

“We know a lot more about the new coronavirus than we did six months ago, but we still have much to learn,” he added. “Saratoga Hospital will continue to tap expert resources, stay on top of the latest information, and adopt best practices to protect patients, staff and our community.”

To date, individuals representing 11 organizations have reportedly completed the AHE Pathways to Clean certificate program.

LATEST STORIES