Saratoga County Public Health Dept. reports two new low-risk coronavirus exposures

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Public Health Department and its team of contact tracers have determined that there were recently two low-risk COVID-19 exposures in Saratoga County.

The first reportedly took place at the McDonald’s located at 1517 Crescent Vischer Ferry Road in Halfmoon. An employee tested positive for COVID-19 and worked on:

Friday, August 21 from 5:00 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 22 from 4:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

The employee who tested positive was reportedly wearing a mask at all times. Anyone who visited this location on these dates is advised to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

The second potential exposure was reported at the Uncommon Grounds Coffee & Bagels located at 9 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park. An employee tested positive for COVID-19 and worked on:

Wednesday, August 19 from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 20 from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 23 from 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Monday, August 24from 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 25 from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The employee who tested positive was also reportedly wearing a mask at all times. Anyone who visited this location on these dates is advised to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone can get a diagnostic test at any of the test sites listed here.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES