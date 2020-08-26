Saratoga County Public Health Dept. reports two new low-risk coronavirus exposures

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Public Health Department and its team of contact tracers have determined that there were recently two low-risk COVID-19 exposures in Saratoga County.
The first reportedly took place at the McDonald’s located at 1517 Crescent Vischer Ferry Road in Halfmoon. An employee tested positive for COVID-19 and worked on:
- Friday, August 21 from 5:00 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.
- Saturday, August 22 from 4:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
The employee who tested positive was reportedly wearing a mask at all times. Anyone who visited this location on these dates is advised to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
The second potential exposure was reported at the Uncommon Grounds Coffee & Bagels located at 9 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park. An employee tested positive for COVID-19 and worked on:
- Wednesday, August 19 from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Thursday, August 20 from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Sunday, August 23 from 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Monday, August 24from 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, August 25 from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
The employee who tested positive was also reportedly wearing a mask at all times. Anyone who visited this location on these dates is advised to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
Anyone can get a diagnostic test at any of the test sites listed here.
