BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Health is set to hold a monkeypox vaccine clinic on Saturday, July 30. The clinic will be at 6012 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa from 9 a.m. to noon.

Officials said there are currently no reported cases of monkeypox in the county. The two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine will be given to eligible people who may have had a recent monkeypox exposure.

Monkeypox vaccine eligibility

Those who were exposed to monkeypox in the last 14 days.

Those at high risk of monkeypox, including members of the gay, bisexual, transgender, or gender non-conforming community.

Those who have had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox symptoms, including men who have sex with men who meet partners through an online website, apps, or social event, such as a bar or party.

An appointment is required. You can make an appointment on the Saratoga County Department of Health wesbite.