BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Health is set to hold a monkeypox vaccine clinic on Saturday, July 30. The clinic will be at 6012 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa from 9 a.m. to noon.
Officials said there are currently no reported cases of monkeypox in the county. The two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine will be given to eligible people who may have had a recent monkeypox exposure.
Monkeypox vaccine eligibility
- Those who were exposed to monkeypox in the last 14 days.
- Those at high risk of monkeypox, including members of the gay, bisexual, transgender, or gender non-conforming community.
- Those who have had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox symptoms, including men who have sex with men who meet partners through an online website, apps, or social event, such as a bar or party.
An appointment is required. You can make an appointment on the Saratoga County Department of Health wesbite.