Saratoga County DMV closure due to potential COVID exposure

Saratoga County

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Public Health Services and its team of contact tracers have determined a low-risk COVID-19 exposure at the Department of Motor Vehicles on Clifton Park Center Road in Clifton Park. The exposure could have occurred during the following times:

 Monday, November 9, 2020 – Friday, November 20, 2020

The office closed Friday and will remain closed until further notice. While plexiglass remained between the public and employees at all times, Saratoga County is advising anyone who visited this location between these dates to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Additionally, residents can reschedule their appointment at any Saratoga County DMV.

