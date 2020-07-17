Saratoga County reports low-risk coronavirus exposure at Clifton Park La Fiesta

SARATOGA COUNTY (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Health Department and its team of contact tracers have reported that there was a low-risk COVID-19 exposure last week in Clifton Park at the La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant.
The exposure reportedly took place on July 6 and July 7, anywhere from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on both days.
Officials say while the employee who tested positive was wearing a mask at all times, anyone who visited the restaurant on those dates should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested.
