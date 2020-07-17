Saratoga County reports low-risk coronavirus exposure at Clifton Park La Fiesta

Health
Posted: / Updated:

Outside La Fiesta in Clifton Park on May 5, 2020. (PHOTO: Barry Wygel)

SARATOGA COUNTY (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Health Department and its team of contact tracers have reported that there was a low-risk COVID-19 exposure last week in Clifton Park at the La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant.

The exposure reportedly took place on July 6 and July 7, anywhere from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on both days.

Officials say while the employee who tested positive was wearing a mask at all times, anyone who visited the restaurant on those dates should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

10 in Toga