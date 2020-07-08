Saratoga County coronavirus update

Saratoga County

SARATOGA COUNTY (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Public Health Department and its team of contact tracers have reportedly determined that there was a low-risk exposure last week in Clifton Park at the Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse.

Health officials say the low-risk exposure took place on Wednesday, July 1 from 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and on Friday, July 3 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Officials say the employee who tested positive was wearing a mask at all times, however anyone who visited the restaurant on those dates should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested at any of the test sites listed here.

