Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 539 confirmed cases of the virus since testing began. Of those 539 cases, 499 people have made a full recovery. There are 24 active confirmed cases in the county.

One person is being treated for the virus in the hospital. The county has recorded 17 COVID-19 related deaths. A total of 22,872 tests have been conducted

