Saratoga County coronavirus update

Health
Posted: / Updated:
Saratoga County

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 539 confirmed cases of the virus since testing began. Of those 539 cases, 499 people have made a full recovery. There are 24 active confirmed cases in the county.

One person is being treated for the virus in the hospital. The county has recorded 17 COVID-19 related deaths.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak