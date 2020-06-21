Saratoga County coronavirus update

Saratoga County

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Sunday that there have been 535 confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 535 people, at least 493 have been cleared of the virus. There were currently 21 active cases in the county as reported on Friday.

One person is being treated for the virus in the hospital. There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the county. A total of 22,134 people have been tested for the virus since testing began as reported on Friday.

