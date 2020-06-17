Saratoga County coronavirus update

BOSTON (Mass.gov) - The Baker-Polito Administration filed legislation to create a framework for certifying Massachusetts law enforcement officers, provide accountability, ensure that police departments in and outside Massachusetts have access to candidates’ training and disciplinary records, and provide incentives for officers to pursue advanced training to better serve their communities.

“This bill will create a more modern, transparent and accountable system for law enforcement credentialing and training. It will provide police departments with the tools they need to build trust and strong relationships with every community across the Commonwealth—at a time when we need it most,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We are grateful for the Black and Latino Caucus’ and Public Safety officials’ collaboration on this bill, and look forward to working with the Legislature to get it passed.”