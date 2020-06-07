Saratoga County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) -- Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that as of this morning, there are 1,792 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of 14 since Friday.

Additionally, County officials report there are now 606 people under mandatory quarantine and 6 people under precautionary quarantine. The five-day average for new daily positives is now down to 9. So far, 4,849 individuals have completed quarantine, with 1,457 of them having tested positive and recovered.