Saratoga County coronavirus update

Health
Posted: / Updated:
Saratoga County

SARATOGA COUNTY (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services announced Sunday the most recent stats on COVID-19 in Saratoga County.

  • Confirmed cases of COVID-19: 504
  • Deaths: 17
  • Hospitalizations: 5

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak