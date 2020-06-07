Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services announced Sunday the most recent stats on COVID-19 in Saratoga County.
- Confirmed cases of COVID-19: 504
- Deaths: 17
- Hospitalizations: 5
