Santabarbara hosting blood drive for National Blood Donor Month

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10/WWTI) — In honor of National Blood Donor Month, New York State Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara partnered with the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive on Wednesday.

The blood drive started at 10:30 a.m. and lasts until 4:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital Carondelet Pavilion in Amsterdam.

A release from the Schenectady-based Assemblymember says event staff and participants had their temperatures checked, practiced social distancing, and wore face masks. The Red Cross will screen all donations for COVID antibodies, which can be used to help patients battling the virus. They say they distributed over 100 thousand units of convalescent plasma in December.

January is National Blood Donor Month, and the American Red Cross, America’s Blood Centers, and AABB issued a joint statement encouraging individuals to donate blood, platelets, and convalescent plasma. The Red Cross stated that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is causing disruptions in blood collections and unpredictable changes in supply and demand.

All eligible individuals should keep their appointments to donate, which helps to “ensure critical treatment options” for patients in need.