TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the COVID-19 national emergency ended on Thursday, Saint Peter’s Health Partners honored employees of the monoclonal antibody clinic at Samaritan Hospital.

During the early stages of the pandemic, health officials found monoclonal antibodies to be an effective treatment for COVID-19. The clinic was opened at the hospital in December 2020. It administered the first doses of antibodies to those with COVID in the Capital Region. Thursday’s event honored the work done by those who worked in the clinic over the past 2.5 years.

“We were fortunate to have a physician, Melissa Fiorini, who decided that she was going to take the mantle and make sure we could make these treatments available to our community.”

During the pandemic, nearly 9,000 people were treated with the antibody treatment.