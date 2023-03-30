ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute recently released its 2023 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps for the United States. This includes ranking each country in New York based on several health factors.

The Institute looked at factors such as length and quality of life, health behaviors, clinical care, physical environments and social and economics factors. This data comes from a variety of sources including the American Medical Association, America’s Health Rankings, and Health Impact Project. You can view the full list on the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps website.

In New York State, when basing the map on health factors, Nassau County ranks number 1. Bronx County ranks last at number 62.

Here’s where the counties rank based on health factors in the Capital Region:

Albany County: 7

Columbia County: 19

Dutchess County: 12

Fulton County: 56

Greene County: 48

Montgomery County: 60

Rensselaer County: 17

Saratoga County: 3

Schenectady County: 16

Schoharie County: 27

Ulster County: 25

Warren County: 10

Washington County: 47

You can view the full New York State report on the County Rankings website. You can also view the rankings for every other state on the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps website.