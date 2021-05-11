Rensselaer to hold walk-in vaccination clinic Wednesday

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced Tuesday by Rensselaer Mayor Michael Stammel that the City has partnered with Empire Ambulance to host a walk-in vaccination clinic this Wednesday, May 12. The clinic will be held at the Rensselaer Volunteer Ambulance Garage located at 901 Third St in Rensselaer.

The Moderna vaccine will reportedly be given at the clinic.

“I am thrilled to partner with Empire Ambulance to offer this free walk-in vaccination clinic to the residents of Rensselaer. The location is convenient and folks can walk in any time from 9 am to 3 pm without a reservation,” said Mayor Michael Stammel.

“We expect that anyone seeking a vaccine can be in and out in about half an hour, making it very fast and easy”, added Stammel.