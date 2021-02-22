Rensselaer County receives shipment of second COVID-19 vaccine doses, distribution clinic to reopen Wednesday

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County officials say they have received a shipment of second COVID-19 vaccine doses that had been delayed last week.

Officials say the county is now able to operate a vaccine clinic for those who have already received first doses during the clinic from January 21-23 and the clinic from January 27-31. This week the clinic will be operated for second doses from Wednesday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the county’s Point of Distribution (POD) at the McDonough Ice Rink at Hudson Valley Community College campus.

The county Health Department will reportedly be reaching out to those who will be receiving second doses this week to inform them of their appointment. Those who have not received a call or email from the county Health Department by Tuesday are asked to call (518) 270-0450. Those calling regarding the second doses are asked to please be patient due to the expected volume of calls.