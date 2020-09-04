Rensselaer County holding six ‘drug take-back’ events

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County is holding six “drug-take back” events throughout the county in September and October. The six collection events will be used to help reduce the amount of unused and possibly dangerous and addictive prescription drugs on the streets according to county officials.

“These drug take-back events will be an excellent opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs that can cause harm or lead to addiction or worse if misused,” said County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

County officials say they have seen an increase in fatal overdoses. In 2020, there have reportedly been 54 fatal overdoses, as compared to 34 in all of 2019. The number of overdose deaths in the county is said to be greater than all deaths of residents from COVID-19.

“We are committed to working to get as many harmful substances off the streets as possible. These drug take-back events allow residents to get rid of prescription drugs that may have built up over the years in a friendly, convenient and no questions asked way,” said Sheriff Pat Russo.

“This not only ensures drugs do not get into the wrong hands, it also helps ensure these prescription drugs are disposed of in an environmentally safe and efficient way. We encourage residents to support these events, which are conveniently located and done on different days to encourage participation,” said Chair of the Legislature Mike Stammel.

The six drug take-back events are scheduled in all areas of the county. Drop-offs will be done outside, and via drive-through.

“This is our most expansive drug take-back effort in our county to date. Rensselaer County is doing our best to meet the challenges posed by the recent increase in substance abuse, and these six events will be an important part of that effort. This can help save lives,” said Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas.

The drug take-back events include: