Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Rensselaer County Health Department as of Wednesday with 18 cases cleared for recovery, one of the highest totals for case clearances in a single day recorded in recent weeks.

The Department said with the new cases, the total number of confirmed cases is now at 848 with the case clearances bringing the active case total to 62.

The new cases include:

A new case involving a 32-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 72-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 64-year-old Troy man.

The Department said there are now 18 county residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, including two in the ICU. There are now 566 in monitored quarantine, including 87 due to exposure and 479 due to travel.

Health officials said there have been 37,590 tests administered, including 445 tests recorded Tuesday. Forty residents have died from COVID-19, with the latest death announced this past Sunday. There have been 746 cases cleared to date.

