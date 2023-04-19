ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The next Red Cross blood drive could be coming directly to you. The Red Cross has launched two new bloodmobile trucks.

Each vehicle is anticipated to collect more than 3,000 units of blood a year. The Red Cross said the trucks will give them the freedom to bring collections into communities that might not have been able to access them before.

“This blood mobile is essential to helping the community,” American Red Cross Regional CEO Kevin Coffey said. “We are able to go to rural communities, we are able to be at community events, we are able to be at small businesses that might not have had the space to host a blood drive, but this product will be able to meet that need.”

The bloodmobile will be seen throughout Albany in the coming weeks. It will be hosting more than 25 drives on the go until the end of July.