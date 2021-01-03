Recommendation made for remote schooling in Capital Region

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy made a recommendation to local schools to move to an all remote learning model.
Capital Region school districts have had in-person learners, remote learners, and hybrid learners since the early months of the pandemic. However, McCoy recommends that schools go on pause as soon as tomorrow due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
