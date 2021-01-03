Recommendation made for remote schooling in Capital Region

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is expected to convene for the start of a new session, swearing-in lawmakers during a pandemic as a relative handful of Republicans work to overturn Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump and the coronavirus spike imposes limits at the Capitol.

Democrat Nancy Pelosi is set Sunday to be reelected as House speaker by her party, which retains the majority in the House but with the slimmest margin in 20 years after a November election wipeout.